ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,843
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
626,802
366724hr
Sindh
263,058
Punjab
197,177
Balochistan
19,327
Islamabad
51,414
KPK
79,245
Rehman urges to follow SoPs of COVID-19

  • Rehman Malik said the new UK strain of Covid is spreading in Pakistan at the moment that can remain active in the air for 24 hours.
APP 21 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) A. Rehman Malik Sunday urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus, said a press release.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus has spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus is due to carelessness as SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread are not followed strictly.

He said, "I had earlier said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves as I had warned in my book on COVID and also in my articles that the second and third waves of coronavirus will prove more fatal".

Rehman Malik said the new UK strain of Covid is spreading in Pakistan at the moment that can remain active in the air for 24 hours.

He urged that the only way to combat the pandemic is to follow the SOPs. He also urged the government to expedite the vaccination that every citizen of the country could be vaccinated.

He prayed for all those who are currently suffering from Coronavirus.

SOPs COVID Rehman Malik

