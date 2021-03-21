Rehman urges to follow SoPs of COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) A. Rehman Malik Sunday urged the people to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to combat the third wave of deadly pandemic.

He prayed for the speedy recovery of Prime Minister Imran Khan from coronavirus, said a press release.

Rehman Malik said the third wave of coronavirus has spread not only in Pakistan but all over the world and unfortunately the increase in positive cases of coronavirus is due to carelessness as SOPs and precautionary measures to control its rapid spread are not followed strictly.

He said, "I had earlier said that the third wave of coronavirus could be more fatal than earlier two waves as I had warned in my book on COVID and also in my articles that the second and third waves of coronavirus will prove more fatal".

Rehman Malik said the new UK strain of Covid is spreading in Pakistan at the moment that can remain active in the air for 24 hours.

He urged that the only way to combat the pandemic is to follow the SOPs. He also urged the government to expedite the vaccination that every citizen of the country could be vaccinated.

He prayed for all those who are currently suffering from Coronavirus.