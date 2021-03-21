Gold prices gain

KARACHI: Gold prices on Saturday gained further value on the local market, traders said.

The precious metal price grew by Rs800 per tola, reaching Rs108000.

Price of gold per 10 grams increased by Rs686 to Rs92593 on the domestic market. Gold was quoted selling for $1745 per ounce on the world market.

Silver was available for Rs1370 per tola; Rs1174.55 per 10 grams and $26.30 per ounce, traders said.

