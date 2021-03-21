ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Mar 21, 2021
Pakistan

HU’s postcolonial conference to begin from tomorrow

Recorder Report 21 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Habib University (HU) is hosting its fourth Post-colonial Higher Education Conference (PHEC), starting from the 22nd of March until 27th March, 2021.

The conference was launched at the Habib University’s inception in 2014, and is the institution’s flagship, intellectual event as part of its global, intellectual and pedagogical mission. The theme for this year’s conference is ‘Reparative Futures: Decolonial Thought in The Global Ruins.’

The conference, which will be streamed on Habib University’s Facebook page and is free to attend, will be a reflection on truth and possible solutions - to speak the truth of our condition and its causes and to reflect on how our world may be repaired for a future of possibilities rather than dead-ends. The five-day conference will focus on the most pressing issues we face today, including a ruined environment, a degeneration of our politics, dismantling of religions and crumbling of our economies and the ruinations of our entire being. The phrase ‘Reparative Futures’, thus includes both the therapeutic, or healing sense of repairing, as well as the ethical and juridical sense of making amends and compensation. The upcoming conference will feature some of the leading scholars of the world, including Mahmood Mamdani, environment historian Jean-Baptiste Fressoz and Habib University’s Dr Nauman Naqvi.

