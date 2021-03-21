PCJCCI, Surgimed ink MoU on Covid-19 medical tests

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry inked MoU with Surgimed Laboratory in which Surgimed lab is offering discount @30% per PCR for Covid19 and other tests to the members of PCJCCI and their families.

Both organizations agreed to conduct awareness sessions regarding various diseases. Under the MoU, first session was conducted Thursday “How to remain safe from Coronavirus through right interpretation of CBC” at the PCJCCI premises to address the current testing issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Director Surgimed Laboratory and National Expert on Hematology, Pathology was the Guest Speaker of the session.

PCJCCI President S. M Naveed said that, this awareness session is being held to highlight the importance of right interpretation of Complete Blood Count (CBC) in diagnosis of Coronavirus/Dengue. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole world with more than 122 million confirmed cases and over 2.6 million deaths across the globe including Pakistan.—PR

