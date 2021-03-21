ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
PCJCCI, Surgimed ink MoU on Covid-19 medical tests

21 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry inked MoU with Surgimed Laboratory in which Surgimed lab is offering discount @30% per PCR for Covid19 and other tests to the members of PCJCCI and their families.

Both organizations agreed to conduct awareness sessions regarding various diseases. Under the MoU, first session was conducted Thursday “How to remain safe from Coronavirus through right interpretation of CBC” at the PCJCCI premises to address the current testing issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Zafar Iqbal Sheikh, Director Surgimed Laboratory and National Expert on Hematology, Pathology was the Guest Speaker of the session.

PCJCCI President S. M Naveed said that, this awareness session is being held to highlight the importance of right interpretation of Complete Blood Count (CBC) in diagnosis of Coronavirus/Dengue. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the whole world with more than 122 million confirmed cases and over 2.6 million deaths across the globe including Pakistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 PCJCCI Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry medical tests

