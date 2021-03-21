Hashoo Group hosts dinner for women football team

KARACHI: The Hashoo Group - Hospitality Division on Friday hosted dinner in honor of women football team of Highlanders - Islamabad based football club.

On this occasion Chief Operating Officer (COO) Hashoo Group - Hospitality Division, Haseeb A Gardezi also distributed appreciation certificates among the football players.

On the occasion, Gardezi appreciated the performance of women football players. He also praised Highlanders for promoting women football in the country.

President Highlanders Football Club, Murtaza Hussain said that he started the club to promote country’s women football talent so that players could get chance to play for national team.

Head Coach of Highlanders Football Club, Wali Jawaid thanked Hashoo Group for supporting Highlanders women’s football team.

International football players Karishma Ali and Abiha Haider also spoke.

