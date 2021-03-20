ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,835 Increased By ▲ 40.26 (0.84%)
BR30 24,961 Increased By ▲ 348.66 (1.42%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,799
4224hr
Pakistan Cases
623,135
387624hr
Sindh
262,796
Punjab
195,087
Balochistan
19,306
Islamabad
50,843
KPK
78,653
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Sazgar Engineering to bring another Chinese SUV brand to Pakistan

  • SEWL will now partner with the Great Wall Motors (GWM) of China, which owns an SUV brand called HAVAL.
  • SEWL is initially planning to launch the latest generation of two HAVAL SUVs, namely HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion, in the Pakistani market.
BR Web Desk 20 Mar 2021

After its partnership with BAIC, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) is now bringing another Chinese SUV brand to Pakistan. SEWL will now partner with the Great Wall Motors (GWM) of China, which owns an SUV brand called HAVAL.

HAVAL is famous for its professional SUVs and crossovers. According to reports by Pakwheels.com, the brand currently exports its SUVs to more than 60 countries in the world and more than 5 million people in the world own HAVAL SUVs.

SEWL is initially planning to launch the latest generation of two HAVAL SUVs, namely HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion, in the Pakistani market.

Sazgar is known for its 3-wheelers in Pakistan. However, the company has been granted a greenfield status for under the Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), prompting it to partner with several car manufacturers.

HAVAL H6

HAVAL H6, being one of the highest selling SUVs in the world, features a 2.0-litre Turbo All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This SUV also comes with a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, steering wheel audio control, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), a 360 camera view system, adaption LEDs, 19-inch alloy wheels, an automatic parking system, six airbags, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a Dual Zone Climate Control System.

While sample units of this SUV will come to Pakistan in the middle of April, a 1.5-litre hybrid variant of HAVAL H6 is also expected to launch in Pakistan in May, 2021.

HAVAL Jolion

HAVAL Jolion is an entry-level small SUV similar to KIA's Sportage. Jolion comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

This SUV also features adaptive cruise control, four drive modes including Standard, Eco, Sport and Snow, 17-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, LED headlights and tail-lights, Rear fog lights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Trials and tests of the Jolion's Completely Built Units (CBUs) will begin in Karachi by the end of March.

Auto industry Chinese automakers Automakers auto sector SUVs and electric vehicles Sazgar Sales of new cars Auto Development Policy 2016 21 production of cars SUVs 2 3 wheelers CBU units Sazgar Engineering Works Limited SEWL Great Wall Motors HAVAL HAVAL H6 HAVAL Jolion

Sazgar Engineering to bring another Chinese SUV brand to Pakistan

SAPM Sultan urges people to follow SOPs as COVID-19 positivity ratio crosses 9%

Economic growth forecast raised amid robust industrial growth, says Hammad

Pakistan reports nearly 4000 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Swat Motorway: PM inaugurates three tunnels

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters