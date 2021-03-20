Sazgar Engineering to bring another Chinese SUV brand to Pakistan

After its partnership with BAIC, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) is now bringing another Chinese SUV brand to Pakistan. SEWL will now partner with the Great Wall Motors (GWM) of China, which owns an SUV brand called HAVAL.

HAVAL is famous for its professional SUVs and crossovers. According to reports by Pakwheels.com, the brand currently exports its SUVs to more than 60 countries in the world and more than 5 million people in the world own HAVAL SUVs.

SEWL is initially planning to launch the latest generation of two HAVAL SUVs, namely HAVAL H6 and HAVAL Jolion, in the Pakistani market.

Sazgar is known for its 3-wheelers in Pakistan. However, the company has been granted a greenfield status for under the Auto Development Policy (ADP 2016-21), prompting it to partner with several car manufacturers.

HAVAL H6

HAVAL H6, being one of the highest selling SUVs in the world, features a 2.0-litre Turbo All-Wheel Drive (AWD) with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). This SUV also comes with a panoramic sunroof, cruise control, steering wheel audio control, an Electronic Parking Brake (EPB), a 360 camera view system, adaption LEDs, 19-inch alloy wheels, an automatic parking system, six airbags, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) and a Dual Zone Climate Control System.

While sample units of this SUV will come to Pakistan in the middle of April, a 1.5-litre hybrid variant of HAVAL H6 is also expected to launch in Pakistan in May, 2021.

HAVAL Jolion

HAVAL Jolion is an entry-level small SUV similar to KIA's Sportage. Jolion comes with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT).

This SUV also features adaptive cruise control, four drive modes including Standard, Eco, Sport and Snow, 17-inch alloy wheels, six airbags, LED headlights and tail-lights, Rear fog lights, Daytime Running Lights (DRLs), and an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS).

Trials and tests of the Jolion's Completely Built Units (CBUs) will begin in Karachi by the end of March.