ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Turkey receives offers in 115,000 T corn purchase tender

Reuters 20 Mar 2021

HAMBURG: The lowest price offered in the first round of a tender from Turkey’s TMO state grain board to buy 115,000 tonnes of animal feed corn on Thursday was believed to be $278.80 a tonne c&f, traders said in initial assessments.

The offer was said to have been submitted by trading house Erser for 30,000 tonnes for shipment to the port of Izmir.

No purchase has yet been reported, the traders said. The TMO traditionally undertakes several rounds of negotiations in tenders, seeking lower offers each round.

Shipment is sought between March 25 and April 20 for unloading in three Turkish ports in a series of consignments.

Lowest price offered for shipment to the port of Derince was said to be $279.00 a tonne c&f, offered by trading house GTCS for 30,000 tonnes.

Lowest offer for shipment to Bandirma was said to be $280.90 a tonne c&f, offered by trading house Kibar for 25,000 tonnes.

Traders suspected that much of the corn offered was of Russian origin, which is still competitively priced despite a 25 euro ($29.88) per tonne export tax being added to Russian price offers.

Russia has introduced grain export taxes and other restrictions to reduce overseas sales and cool domestic prices.

“Corn supplies are looking tight and to me Russian origin is still looking cheap despite the export tax being added to the price offers,” one trader said.

