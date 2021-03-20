ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.4%)
ASL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.68%)
AVN 90.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (1.47%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-9.82%)
BYCO 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (9.85%)
DGKC 125.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.88%)
EPCL 52.40 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.27%)
FFBL 26.99 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
FFL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.74%)
HASCOL 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (9.94%)
HUBC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.64%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.88%)
JSCL 22.12 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.41%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (3.65%)
KEL 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.38%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
MLCF 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.66%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.23%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (7.25%)
PTC 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 141.30 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (2.24%)
UNITY 30.09 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.05%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 51.15 (1.07%)
BR30 25,017 Increased By ▲ 405.05 (1.65%)
KSE100 44,901 Increased By ▲ 177.22 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,477 Decreased By ▼ -24.17 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 20 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

==================================================================================================
                                                              Date          T+2          Dividend/
Name of Company                       Book Closure             of        last date     Bonus/Right
                                   From          To           AGM        cum price      Percentage
==================================================================================================
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Limited               10-03-2021     19-03-2021        -              -                  -
(BAFLTFC6) Bank
Alfalah Limited               11-03-2021     25-03-2021        -              -                  -
Bestway Cement Limited        12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        30% (i)
Ittehad Chemicals Limited     12-03-2021     19-03-2021                  10-03-2021        20% (i)
Millat Tractors Limited       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021           500%
                                                                                       (i) 12.5% B
Mari Petroleum Co. Ltd.       12-03-2021     18-03-2021                  10-03-2021        60% (i)
Fauji Fertilizer Co. Ltd.     12-03-2021     18-03-2021   18-03-2021     10-03-2021        34% (F)
Indus Motor Co. Ltd.          13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021      250% (ii)
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd.   13-03-2021     20-03-2021                  11-03-2021        10% (i)
Thal Limited                  13-03-2021     19-03-2021                  11-03-2021        80% (i)
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited            14-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021   30%(i)16% R*
International                 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        30% (i)
Steels Limited
International                 15-03-2021     22-03-2021                  11-03-2021        35% (i)
Industries Ltd.
Bank Al Habib Limited         15-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     11-03-2021        45% (F)
Bunnys Limited                15-03-2021     21-03-2021                  11-03-2021      30% B (i)
MCB Bank Limited              16-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021     12-03-2021       150% (F)
Unity Foods Limited #         16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
Saritow Spinning              16-03-2021     22-03-2021   22-03-2021
Mills Ltd. #
Pakistan State Oil Co. Ltd.   16-03-2021     24-03-2021                  12-03-2021        50% (i)
Murree Brewery Co. Ltd.       16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021       100% (i)
Cherat Cement Co. Ltd.        16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        10% (i)
Feroze1888 Mills Limited      16-03-2021     22-03-2021                  12-03-2021        20% (i)
Kot Addu Power Co. Ltd. #     17-03-2021     24-03-2021   24-03-2021
Biafo Industries Limited      17-03-2021     23-03-2021                  15-03-2021        20% (i)
Archroma Pakistan Limited #   17-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021
Habib Metropolitan
Bank Limited                  19-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     17-03-2021        25% (F)
Fauji Foods Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021                           NIL
Soneri Bank Limited           19-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     17-03-2021     12.50% (F)
Allied Bank Limited           19-03-2021     25-03-2021   25-03-2021     17-03-2021        60% (F)
Habib Bank Limited            20-03-2021     26-03-2021   26-03-2021     18-03-2021        30% (F)
J.K . Spinning                20-03-2021     27-03-2021   27-03-2021
Mills Limited #
(HBLTFC2) Habib
Bank Limited                  20-03-2021     26-03-2021
Meezan Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        20% (F)
Wyeth Pakistan Limited        22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021        25% (F)
Samba Bank Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      7.50% (F)
National Bank of Pakistan     22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Limited            22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     18-03-2021      27.5% (F)
Mian Textile                  22-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021
Mills Limited #
Faysal Bank Limited           22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Fauji Fertilizer              22-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
Bin Qasim Ltd.
JS Bank Limited               22-03-2021     28-03-2021   29-03-2021                           NIL
United Bank Limited           23-03-2021     31-03-2021   31-03-2021     19-03-2021        95% (F)
The Bank of Khyber            23-03-2021     29-03-2021   29-03-2021     19-03-2021     15%(F),5%B
Flying Cement Co. Ltd.        23-03-2021     30-03-2021                  19-03-2021      113.64% R
EFG Hermes                    23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
Pakistan Limited
Dewan Khalid Textile
Mills Limited #               23-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021
Askari Bank Limited           24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021         30% ()
Engro Fertilizers Limited     24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        40% (F)
The Bank of Punjab            24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021        10% (F)
BankIslami Pakistan Limited   24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021                           NIL
Jubilee Life                  24-03-2021     30-03-2021   30-03-2021     19-03-2021       135% (F)
Insurance Co. Ltd.
==================================================================================================

Indications:

Right issue at Premium of Rs.58/- per share *

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.40/- per share ##

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings T+2 Dividend

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Countrywide power breakdown: Cabinet body not satisfied with inquiry reports

TCP buys about 300,000 tonnes of wheat in global tender

SPI down 0.19pc WoW

Wheat MSP fixed at Rs1,800 per 40-kg

SBP keeps policy rate unchanged at 7pc

Water talks with India in Delhi from 23rd: FO

Tariffs of Discos: CPPA-G seeks Re0.66/unit increase

Nepra law to be amended thru ordinance

G7 backs ‘sizeable’ IMF aid for Covid-hit poor nations

Courts not equipped to interfere with economic policies: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.