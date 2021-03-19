World
Canada PM Trudeau blasts lack of transparency around China's trial of Canadians
- "Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," he told a news conference.
19 Mar 2021
OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday condemned what he said was a lack of transparency around China's prosecution of two citizens accused of espionage and said Ottawa's top priority was their release.
"Their arbitrary detention is completely unacceptable, as is the lack of transparency around these court proceedings," he told a news conference.
The trial of Michael Spavor ended on Friday after a closed-court hearing of around two hours. The case against Michael Kovrig is due to start on Monday.
State Bank MPC: Policy Rate remains unchanged at 7pc
Canada PM Trudeau blasts lack of transparency around China's trial of Canadians
Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder
Need to focus on improving education sector, says PM
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Read more stories
Comments