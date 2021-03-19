Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrial, financial stocks weigh

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Friday for a fifth straight session, dragged down by losses in industrial, financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share Index closed down 1.1% at 6,854.32 and closed 5.42% lower for the week.

Among individual stock moves, financial services conglomerate LOLC and Browns Investments were the top drags on the CSE All-Share index, falling 4.1% each.

Ceylon Tobacco shed 1.4% and was also among the top drags.

Trading volume fell to 52.2 million from 65.4 million in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 292.7 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.49 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

Equity market turnover was 1.38 billion rupees, exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 197 against the dollar as of 1145 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.