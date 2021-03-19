ANL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
Pakistan

PM inaugurates three tunnels along 80-kilometre long Swat Expressway

  • The expressway comprises of seven interchanges and three new tunnels of 1,266, 271 and 324 meters of length
  • The PM was accompanied by KP CM Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed
Fahad Zulfikar 19 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated three tunnels along the 80-kilometre long Swat Expressway, a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office stated on Friday.

As per details, the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) director general briefed the premier about the project. He said the 80-long expressway comprises seven interchanges and three new tunnels of 1,266, 271 and 324 meters length.

The PM was accompanied by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed.

Earlier today, the prime minister inaugurated the teaching block at Malakan University. On the occasion, he said that there is need to focus on improving the education sector in the country which is vital for national development.

The premier said that the country needs an education system that acts as means of self-development and a source of bringing positive change in the society.

He criticised the opposition leaders, saying Pakistan was not created to increase the wealth of Sharif and Zardari family. "They don't even know how much money they own. They have been lying to the nation and their children are also lying," he highlighted.

