Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

  • A statement released by the forum called on all involved parties to "reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement".
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Mar 2021

On Thursday, the United States Department of State released a statement in collaboration with the governments of Russia, China, and Pakistan, discussing the Extended Troika on sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

On the 18th of March, Moscow hosted a regular meeting of the extended Troika, which constituted the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan, and intended to reach a permanent (jointly negotiated) settlement on the intra-Afghan peace process.

The event was attended by representatives of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, prominent Afghan political figures, and representatives of the Taliban, in addition to Qatar and Turkey as guests of honor.

In a joint statement from the State Department, the following conclusions were reached:

  1. The "widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for a lasting and just peace and an end to the war" was recognised, adding that "sustainable peace can only be achieved through a negotiated political settlement".
  2. The statement also called on all involved parties to "reduce the level of violence in the country and on the Taliban not to pursue a Spring offensive, so as to avoid further casualties and to create an environment conducive to reaching a negotiated political settlement".
  3. The statement urged participants in the intra-Afghan negotiations to "engage immediately in discussions on fundamental issues to resolve the conflict, including the foundations of the future peaceful and stable Afghan state, the content of a political roadmap leading to an inclusive government, and the modalities of a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire".
  4. It was articulated by the State Department that they "strongly advocate a durable and just political resolution that will result in the formation of an independent, sovereign, unified, peaceful, democratic, and self-sufficient Afghanistan, free of terrorism and an illicit drug industry, which contributes to the creation of pull factors for the voluntary, sustainable, and expeditious return of Afghan refugees".
  5. The joint statement added that "We call on all Afghans including the Government of the Islamic Republic and the Taliban to ensure that terrorist groups and individuals do not use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country", which was reflective of the original peace agreement.
