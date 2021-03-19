Russia hosts extended "Troika" on Afghan reconciliation; Pakistan involved as key stakeholder

On Thursday, the United States Department of State released a statement in collaboration with the governments of Russia, China, and Pakistan, discussing the Extended Troika on sustainable peace in Afghanistan.

On the 18th of March, Moscow hosted a regular meeting of the extended Troika, which constituted the United States, Russia, China, and Pakistan, and intended to reach a permanent (jointly negotiated) settlement on the intra-Afghan peace process.

The event was attended by representatives of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, prominent Afghan political figures, and representatives of the Taliban, in addition to Qatar and Turkey as guests of honor.

In a joint statement from the State Department, the following conclusions were reached: