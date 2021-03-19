World
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
- Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
19 Mar 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the situation there.
"I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar," he said in a virtual address.
Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Pakistan's COVID positivity rate reaches 8% with 3,449 new infections in 24 hours
Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis
UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations
PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance
Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal
Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief
PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder
Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued
Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans
Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved
Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace
Major wheat deficit looming
Read more stories
Comments