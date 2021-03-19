ANL 32.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.61%)
ASC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.48%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.90 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.91%)
BOP 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-10.14%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (7.66%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.4%)
EPCL 51.98 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.33%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.93%)
FFBL 27.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.5%)
FFL 16.14 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.8%)
HASCOL 9.89 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.51 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.66%)
HUMNL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
JSCL 22.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.55%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 1.98 (4.89%)
KEL 4.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.62%)
PAEL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.06%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.65%)
POWER 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.69%)
PPL 85.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.69%)
PRL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.08%)
PTC 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 140.15 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.41%)
UNITY 29.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.08%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

  • Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday called for democracy to be restored and violence to be halted in Myanmar and for Southeast Asian leaders to hold a high-level meeting to discuss the situation there.

"I will immediately call the Sultan of Brunei Darussalam as head of ASEAN to as soon as possible hold a high-level ASEAN meeting to discuss the crisis in Myanmar," he said in a virtual address.

Brunei is currently chair of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

asean Joko Widodo Indonesian President Brunei Darussalam

Indonesia president calls for ASEAN high level meeting on Myanmar crisis

UNSG calls Pakistan a 'fundamental partner' of United Nations

PMRC issues Rs3.1bn sukuk for housing finance

Twenty years on, EU turns cold on Mercosur trade deal

Air Marshal Zaheer Babar appointed as new air chief

PM tells SBP governor: Make housing finance easier, not harder

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters