ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
ASC 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.03%)
ASL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.34%)
AVN 90.45 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.4%)
BOP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-9.92%)
BYCO 10.73 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (6.77%)
DGKC 124.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.08%)
EPCL 51.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.51%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 16.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.91%)
HASCOL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.23%)
HUBC 83.06 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.11%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.24%)
JSCL 21.91 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.44%)
KAPCO 41.60 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
KEL 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.97%)
LOTCHEM 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.73%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.78%)
PAEL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.91%)
PIBTL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
POWER 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2%)
PPL 85.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.59%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.81%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 139.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.58%)
UNITY 29.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.53%)
BR100 4,843 Increased By ▲ 48.21 (1.01%)
BR30 24,987 Increased By ▲ 375.21 (1.52%)
KSE100 44,845 Increased By ▲ 120.97 (0.27%)
KSE30 18,432 Decreased By ▼ -69.12 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Japan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs

  • The so-called NT ratio of the Nikkei and Topix dropped sharply to 14.84 from 15.04 on Thursday. It hit a record high of 15.68 earlier this month.
Reuters 19 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Japan's benchmark Nikkei fell as much as 1.9% on Friday, while the broader Topix hit a 30-year high as the Bank of Japan said it would only buy Topix-linked exchange traded funds after a review of its policy framework.

Nikkei share average fell 1.15% to 29,868.00 by 0436 GMT. The broader Topix gained 0.14% to 2,011.29, having briefly hit its highest level since 1991.

Following its two-day policy meeting, the Bank of Japan said it would only buy exchange-traded funds (ETF) that are linked to the Topix index.

The BOJ also said it will buy up to 12 trillion yen at most and also slightly broadened a trading band for its 10-year bond yield target, widely as expected.

Nikkei heavyweight Fast Retailing, the operator of Uniqlo clothing stores fell 4.6%. Another heavyweight SoftBank Group fell 2.01%.

The so-called NT ratio of the Nikkei and Topix dropped sharply to 14.84 from 15.04 on Thursday. It hit a record high of 15.68 earlier this month.

But some analysts said the Nikkei's underperformance will be fairly short-lived.

"The impact of the BOJ's move on the Nikkei will be limited," said Shingo Ide, chief equity strategist at NLI Research Institute. "It will contribute to a healthy correction in the NT ratio."

Japan SoftBank Nikkei Nikkei share average Topix

Japan's Nikkei drops after BOJ's plan to buy only Topix-linked ETFs

