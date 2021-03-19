ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,757
4024hr
Pakistan Cases
619,259
344924hr
Sindh
262,503
Punjab
193,054
Balochistan
19,290
Islamabad
50,096
KPK
77,972
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 19, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Foreign funding case: SC grants leave to appeal to PM’s petition against ECP

Terence J Sigamony 19 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The apex court granted leave to appeal to the petition of Prime Minister Imran Khan against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) order in PTI foreign funding case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday heard the case and issued notice to Akbar Sher Babar.

Anwar Mansoor, representing PM Imran Khan, said that his client has no objection on the scrutiny committee. He informed that the party had cancelled the membership of Akbar Babar, adding therefore the ECP does not have power to consider Babar as member of PTI.

The counsel informed the bench that Islamabad High Court had maintained the ECP order. He further contended that it is the jurisdiction of the civil court to determine who and who is not the member of a political party.

He submitted that his client objects to the appearance of Akbar Babar before scrutiny committee. Upon that Justice Mushir Alam inquired from the counsel when Babar was expelled from the party.

PTI counsel replied on 26th September, 2011. He pleaded that scrutiny committee proceedings should be held in-camera.

Akbar Babar argued that the PTI failed to provide expulsion notice at any forum. Justice Yahya Afridi told the counsel therefore they are issuing notice to Akbar Babar.

Babar is petitioner before the ECP. He had alleged that the audit into PTI accounts revealed that the ruling party had “six international bank accounts,” the details of which, he said, were undisclosed.

He had asked the committee to take up this matter with the diplomatic missions of the countries where these accounts were allegedly operating. The committee decided to also take up this matter in the next meeting.

The PTI has already strongly denied having received foreign funding in the personal bank accounts of its employees. The PTI had already submitted the entire record of all the 40,000 overseas donors to the Scrutiny Committee in Foreign Funding case.

The record including the details of donations from overseas Pakistanis including LCC (Life Cycle Costing) account, the names, addresses, computerised national identity card numbers and contact numbers of the overseas donors, the details of related bank transactions, relevant bank statements, and receipts of relevant financial activities were submitted by the PTI to the committee, according to an official of the ECP.

The case is adjourned date in office.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan ECP Election Commission of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi foreign funding case Justice Mushir Alam apex court

Foreign funding case: SC grants leave to appeal to PM’s petition against ECP

Musharakah-based Rs3.1bn sukuk issued

Japan will be urged to restore yen-based concessional loans

Justice Isa’s live broadcast plea: Verdict reserved

Bajwa says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace

Major wheat deficit looming

Cotton import from India in sight

NCOC urges people to observe SOPs

Privately-imported Covid shots arrive: govt backtracks on price decision

Ambassador of Qatar meets FBR chairman

KP plans to build pilot crypto currency mining farms

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.