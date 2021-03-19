KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=================================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =================================================================================================================== Philip Morris 31.12.2020 - 1,764.848 16.76 21.04.2021 15.04.2021 to (Pakistan) Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 21.04.2021 AGM (EPCLSC) Engro 02.04.2021 to Polymer & 09.04.2021 Chemicals Limited ===================================================================================================================

