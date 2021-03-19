Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
19 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===================================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===================================================================================================================
Philip Morris 31.12.2020 - 1,764.848 16.76 21.04.2021 15.04.2021 to
(Pakistan) Limited Year End 11.00.a.m. 21.04.2021
AGM
(EPCLSC) Engro 02.04.2021 to
Polymer & 09.04.2021
Chemicals Limited
===================================================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.