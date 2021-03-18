ANL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.6%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 23.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.08%)
AVN 89.20 Decreased By ▼ -6.29 (-6.59%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
DGKC 124.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-2.15%)
EPCL 51.30 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (2.64%)
FCCL 22.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.26%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.81%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.75%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
HUBC 82.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.62%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-4.96%)
JSCL 21.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-5.14%)
KAPCO 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-3.15%)
KEL 4.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.73%)
LOTCHEM 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 45.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-2.27%)
PAEL 32.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-4.44%)
PIBTL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2%)
POWER 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.58%)
PRL 23.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-6.16%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.1%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
SNGP 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.36 (-3.34%)
TRG 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -10.84 (-7.27%)
UNITY 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.84%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-5.76%)
BR100 4,795 Decreased By ▼ -102.34 (-2.09%)
BR30 24,612 Decreased By ▼ -676.62 (-2.68%)
KSE100 44,724 Decreased By ▼ -726.22 (-1.6%)
KSE30 18,501 Decreased By ▼ -377.88 (-2%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Indian court restrains Future chief from selling assets in dispute with Amazon

  • Amazon is locked in a dispute with Future, which it says allegedly violated certain contracts by selling its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
  • Justice J.R. Midha also said Biyani and other respondents cannot dispose their assets. "The assets ... are hereby attached," the order said.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Thursday restrained Future Group chief Kishore Biyani from selling his personal assets following Amazon.com Inc's challenge against the Indian group's $3.4 billion sale of its retail business.

Amazon is locked in a dispute with Future, which it says allegedly violated certain contracts by selling its retail assets to market leader Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

While the cases are being fought at various forums, Amazon had in one Delhi High Court case urged the court to detain Biyani in a civil prison for allegedly violating an arbitrator's order that had blocked the transaction from proceeding.

On Thursday, the judge issued a so-called "show cause" notice to Biyani and other respondents in the case to explain why they should not be sent to civil prison for not obeying the arbitrator's directive.

Justice J.R. Midha also said Biyani and other respondents cannot dispose their assets. "The assets ... are hereby attached," the order said.

Amazon declined to comment, while a spokesman for Future and Biyani did not respond to a request for comment.

One source with direct knowledge said Future will challenge the order soon.

Amazon has also challenged the deal at India's Supreme Court, which in February said a final approval by a company-law tribunal should not be given until it hears objections from Amazon.

The legal fight over Future's assets has embroiled two of the world's richest men - Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Reliance's Mukesh Ambani. The final outcome is seen shaping India's pandemic-hit shopping sector and will determine if Amazon is able to dent the dominance of Reliance.

Delhi High Court Future Group Amazon Inc Indian court kishore biyani retail business

Indian court restrains Future chief from selling assets in dispute with Amazon

Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa

Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters