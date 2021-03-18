World
IMF sees Canada's economy rebounding, says government needs fiscal anchor
- "The size and scope of policy support (in Canada) has been unprecedented" during the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund's executive board said in its annual report.
- The IMF forecast economic growth of 4.4% this year after a 5.4% decline in 2020.
18 Mar 2021
OTTAWA: Canada's economy is likely to rebound this year as long as COVID-19 is brought under control, but the government should introduce a 'fiscal anchor' to ensure credibility in the management of the public accounts after a sharp rise in debt, the IMF said on Thursday.
"The size and scope of policy support (in Canada) has been unprecedented" during the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund's executive board said in its annual report.
The IMF forecast economic growth of 4.4% this year after a 5.4% decline in 2020.
"The recent sharp rise in public debt increases the importance of clearly specifying a medium-term fiscal anchor ... to guard against a potential weakening of credibility in the fiscal framework," the IMF said.
Pakistan has 'resisted the temptation' of involving itself in arms race despite rising security challenges, says COAS
IMF sees Canada's economy rebounding, says government needs fiscal anchor
Stable Indo-Pak relations key to unlocking South Asia's potential: COAS Bajwa
Digital Financial Transactions show double-digit growth in Pakistan: SBP
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 7.8% as country reports 3,495 cases in 24 hours
EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab
Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs
First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi
Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC
Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan
UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan
Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings
Read more stories
Comments