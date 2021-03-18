Govenor urges SOPs observance

QUETTA: Balochistan Governor Justice (Retd) Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that there was no need to be scared from inoculation against COVID-19 as it was being provided for the safety of people.

These views were expressed by him after receiving jabs at Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta here on Thursday.

Yasinzai said that steps were being taken for the protection of doctors, nurses and other concerned staff who were fighting novel coronavirus as frontline workers.

He urged media persons to play their due role for creating awareness regarding observance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19.