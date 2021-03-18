ANL 32.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.42%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-3.34%)
BOP 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
BYCO 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-1.16%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 22.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.61%)
FFBL 26.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.64%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
HUMNL 7.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.76%)
KAPCO 41.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.17%)
KEL 4.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.41%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.06%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.73%)
POWER 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
PPL 87.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.51%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.98%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.99%)
TRG 142.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.71 (-4.5%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-3.45%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.39 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.91 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,342 Decreased By ▼ -108.46 (-0.24%)
KSE30 18,762 Decreased By ▼ -116.59 (-0.62%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Markets

South African rand steady as Fed tames inflation fears

  • That drove a new bout of risk-taking in emerging markets such as South Africa.
Reuters 18 Mar 2021

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was supported early on Thursday by the US Federal Reserve's positive outlook on economic growth and pledge to keep interest rates near zero.

At 0603 GMT, the rand traded at 14.6650 versus the dollar, around the same level as its previous close after having posted gains overnight.

The Fed said on Wednesday that the US economy was heading for its strongest growth in nearly 40 years, and policymakers vowed to keep interest rates low to help the economic wounds from the COVID-19 pandemic heal.

That drove a new bout of risk-taking in emerging markets such as South Africa.

In the absence of major local data releases on Thursday, the rand is expected to track moves on global markets.

Government bonds were slightly firmer in early deals, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 bond falling 2 basis points to 9.35%.

South Africa Kenyan shilling South African rand uganda shilling

