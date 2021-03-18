ANL 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.51%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.06%)
AVN 95.88 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.41%)
BOP 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
BYCO 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.47%)
DGKC 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.18%)
EPCL 51.10 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.24%)
FCCL 22.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 27.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.31%)
FFL 15.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.88%)
HUBC 83.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.42%)
HUMNL 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.56%)
JSCL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.45%)
KAPCO 41.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.22%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.17%)
PIBTL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.91%)
POWER 9.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PPL 88.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.48%)
PRL 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.52%)
TRG 145.40 Decreased By ▼ -3.64 (-2.44%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.61%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,880 Decreased By ▼ -16.76 (-0.34%)
BR30 25,215 Decreased By ▼ -73.64 (-0.29%)
KSE100 45,468 Increased By ▲ 17.78 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,830 Decreased By ▼ -48.69 (-0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid reinfection rare, more common over 65: study

  • The rate of infection was five times higher for people who tested negative during the Spring surge of the virus and then positive during the second wave.
AFP 18 Mar 2021

PARIS: Surviving Covid-19 protects most people against reinfection for at least six months, but elderly patients are more likely to be laid low by the virus a second time, researchers reported Thursday.

An assessment of reinfection rates in Denmark last year showed that just over half a percent of people who tested positive for Covid during the first wave from March to May did so again during the second wave, from September to December.

Among these, the researchers found that initial infection with Covid-19 was likely to bestow 80 percent protection from reinfection among under-65s, but that dropped to just 47 percent in older people.

"We did not identify anything to indicate that protection against reinfection declines within six months of having Covid-19," said Daniela Michlmayr, a researcher at the Staten Serum Institute in Denmark and co-author of a study in The Lancet.

Free PCR testing available to anyone in Denmark regardless of symptoms has been a central pillar of the national strategy for controling Covid-19.

More than two-thirds of the population -- some four million people -- were tested in 2020.

Ratios of positive and negative test results -- taking account of differences in age, sex, and time since infection -- were used to produce estimates of protection against reinfection.

The rate of infection was five times higher for people who tested negative during the Spring surge of the virus and then positive during the second wave.

Of the over 9,000 people aged under 65 who tested positive in the first wave, just 55 -- or 0.6 percent -- tested positive again during the second wave.

This compared to 3.6 percent of individuals in this age group who tested positive during the second wave but not in the first.

PCR COVID19 infection Daniela Michlmayr

Covid reinfection rare, more common over 65: study

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Judge says his reputation ‘unfairly’ sullied

Sell-off transactions: Meetings review progress

Jul-Feb FDI plunges 30pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters