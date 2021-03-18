ANL 32.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.36%)
ASC 15.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (6.64%)
ASL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.04%)
AVN 92.90 Decreased By ▼ -2.59 (-2.71%)
BOP 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.88%)
DGKC 125.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-1.36%)
EPCL 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.04%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.35%)
FFL 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (4.67%)
HASCOL 9.93 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.27%)
HUBC 83.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.62%)
KAPCO 41.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.81%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.68%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
MLCF 45.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.87%)
PAEL 34.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.94%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-1.44%)
PRL 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.91%)
PTC 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.65%)
SNGP 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.86%)
TRG 143.81 Decreased By ▼ -5.23 (-3.51%)
UNITY 30.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.58%)
WTL 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.16%)
BR100 4,860 Decreased By ▼ -37.04 (-0.76%)
BR30 25,033 Decreased By ▼ -255.68 (-1.01%)
KSE100 45,346 Decreased By ▼ -104.11 (-0.23%)
KSE30 18,767 Decreased By ▼ -111.72 (-0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,717
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
615,810
349524hr
Sindh
262,207
Punjab
191,186
Balochistan
19,269
Islamabad
49,476
KPK
77,443
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sanjrani denies Bilawal’s claim of joining PPP

INP Updated 18 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on Wednesday denied the claim of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari regarding joining his party.

The senate chairman said that he has never thought of joining the PPP and pledged to perform his duties with honesty. I am determined to maintain the decorum of the House, he expressed. Earlier, Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and deputy chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi met with Governor Imran Ismail in Karachi.

During the meeting, the matters of constitution and legislation, welfare steps for the people, inter-provincial harmony and other mutual interest were discussed.

Talking to the Senate chairman, Imran Ismail said that legislation is an important need of the hour for the completion of development projects and the protection of public funds.

Sadiq Sanjrani said that public interest will be given precedence during legislation in Senate.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sadiq Sanjrani Mirza Muhammad Afridi Senate chairman Sajrani denies Bilawal’s

Sanjrani denies Bilawal’s claim of joining PPP

EU health agency to rule on troubled AstraZeneca jab

Asad Umar warns govt will place stronger COVID-19 restrictions if people do not comply with SOPs

First consignment of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V arrives in Karachi

Wheat import, sovereign guarantee for power evacuation: Summaries approved by ECC

Biden warns US may miss deadline to exit Afghanistan

UN chief appoints personal envoy to Afghanistan

Six Asian women among eight killed in Atlanta-area spa shootings

UN sounds alarm on South Asia child deaths

China donates 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Jul-Feb period: Mobile phones’ import up 51.59pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.