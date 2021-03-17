Controlling prices of essential commodities Govt’s top priority: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that controlling prices of essential commodities is the top most priority of the government.

Addressing a news conference here on Wednesday, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced a Ramadan package worth about eight billion rupees to benefit people of the country.

He said the visas of Kuwait will soon be opened, which will produce job opportunities for the Pakistani youth. He said two new dams are being built in the country, which will produce cheap electricity alongwith employment opportunities for the locals.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said people have rejected the Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) narrative. He said PDM should come into Parliament and support government's positive initiative of election reforms.