Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new PAF chief

The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Wednesday conferred its new leadership charge to Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar.

As per details, President Arif Alvi appointed him on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, President Alvi awarded outgoing Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Civil) for his remarkable services.

Air Chief Marshal Babar is the son of renowned religious scholar Ghulam Mohammad. He is the third chief of a military service who hails from Gujrat.

The other two include (retired) General Raheel Sharif and (retired) Admiral Mohammad Sharif.

New Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar joined the air force back in 1986 as fighter pilot and has discharged his duties as head of fighter squadron, an operational airbase and regional air commander.