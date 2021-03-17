ANL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
ASC 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.03%)
ASL 24.49 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.90 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (1.08%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.21 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.47%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.09%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.19%)
HUBC 84.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.6%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.47%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.07%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.49%)
PPL 89.01 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (2.08%)
PRL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.62%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.85 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.92%)
TRG 146.90 Increased By ▲ 8.25 (5.95%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.34 (1.63%)
BR30 25,222 Increased By ▲ 576.47 (2.34%)
KSE100 45,403 Increased By ▲ 545.6 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,880 Increased By ▲ 252.14 (1.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asian stocks retreat as investors await Fed

  • E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.04% on Wednesday.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

TOKYO/NEW YORK: Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street as investors waited to see if the US Federal Reserve will signal a faster path toward policy normalisation than previously expected.

The US central bank ends a two-day meeting later in the day.

An index of regional equities excluding Japan pulled back 0.5%, led by declines in South Korea's Kospi.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.3% and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.3%.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was flat to slightly lower, while the broader Topix index bucked the trend to rise 0.1%.

European stocks were set to open weaker, with pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures down 0.1%. FTSE futures also edged lower in early deals.

Global markets have been knocked in recent weeks by a rout in Treasuries that saw the benchmark yield soar to a more than one-year high as bond investors bet accelerating COVID-19 vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus would spur faster-than-expected growth and inflation in the world's biggest economy.

The volatility stoked speculation the Fed may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its policy rate, but few expect the central bank to act on the matter at this week's meeting, even if it releases rosier growth forecasts.

"We expect (Chair Jerome) Powell to note the FOMC has the tools to intervene if the bond market becomes disorderly or constrains the economic recovery," analysts at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote.

"But we expect Powell to push back against talk of policy tightening because of the large amount of labour market slack ... US bond yields and the USD could jump if the FOMC's post-meeting statement and Powell's statement are not deemed dovish enough."

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields continued to consolidate around 1.6%, standing at 1.6268% on Wednesday in Asia. They reached 1.6420% on Friday for the first time since February of last year.

An index tracking the dollar against six major peers held at around 91.90 following its retreat from a three-month high of 92.506, touched last week.

Currency market caution may extend all week, with the Bank of England announcing its policy decision on Thursday, and the Bank of Japan wrapping up a policy review on Friday in which it may phase out a numerical target for its asset buying.

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.39%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.16%. The Nasdaq Composite edged up 0.09%.

E-mini futures for the S&P 500 slipped 0.04% on Wednesday.

Gold prices edged up to hover at their highest in more than two weeks on prospects of higher inflation.

Spot gold was up about 0.3% at $1,736.55 per ounce.

Brent crude futures rose 33 cents to $68.72 a barrel and US crude futures added 40 cents to $65.20 a barrel.

asian stocks benchmark Shanghai Composite Index EUROSTOXX 50 US central bank Hang Seng rose

Asian stocks retreat as investors await Fed

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters