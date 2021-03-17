ANL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
ASC 14.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.61%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.69 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (5.32%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.11%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 125.80 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.22 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.66%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.09%)
HUBC 84.20 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.81%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.94%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.87%)
PAEL 34.44 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.89%)
PIBTL 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 89.04 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (2.11%)
PRL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.78%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.84%)
SNGP 40.95 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (4.17%)
TRG 147.00 Increased By ▲ 8.35 (6.02%)
UNITY 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,888 Increased By ▲ 78.88 (1.64%)
BR30 25,251 Increased By ▲ 605.6 (2.46%)
KSE100 45,406 Increased By ▲ 548.46 (1.22%)
KSE30 18,883 Increased By ▲ 254.9 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Better exports outlook keeps palm steady amid higher output forecasts

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures steadied on Wednesday after snapping their longest winning streak since June 2002 a day earlier, as traders weighed forecasts of an improvement in production against robust exports outlook.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange had hit its lowest since March 10 earlier in the session.

The market had declined slightly in early trade, as the Southern Peninsula Palm Oil Millers' Association forecast a large increase in March 1-15 production in Malaysia while Indonesia's output is also expected to rise, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

Malaysia's exports to India have been robust this month and may keep March stocks unchanged, the trader added.

Malaysia, the world's second-largest palm exporter, kept its April export tax for crude palm oil at 8% but raised its reference price to 4,331.48 ringgit a tonne, a circular on the Malaysian Palm Oil Board website showed.

Palm oil exports from Indonesia, the world's top producer, rose nearly 20% on an annual basis in January, the country's biggest palm group said, but output was disrupted by flood and stocks fell to a six-month low.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 2%, while its palm oil contract declined 2.8%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

"Agricultural prices have rallied since the middle of last year and this has sparked talk of a super cycle, but we anticipate that this latest rally will prove temporary," Samuel Burman, an assistant commodities economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

Agricultural prices will fall in both the short- and long-term as demand growth wanes and supply holds up with high prices and the return of migrant labour boosting production, he added.

Wheat Corn Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Oil Palm

Better exports outlook keeps palm steady amid higher output forecasts

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters