ANL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (5.38%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.31%)
FFBL 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.73%)
FFL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.95%)
HASCOL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.66%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.66%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.72%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.36%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.3%)
TRG 146.60 Increased By ▲ 7.95 (5.73%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,886 Increased By ▲ 77.09 (1.6%)
BR30 25,218 Increased By ▲ 572.14 (2.32%)
KSE100 45,399 Increased By ▲ 541.61 (1.21%)
KSE30 18,876 Increased By ▲ 248.4 (1.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Australia shares set to open lower on commodity slump, track Wall Street

  • The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, as weaker commodity prices will likely weigh on the benchmark and tracking a fall on Wall Street as participants await the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.

