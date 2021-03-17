Markets
Australia shares set to open lower on commodity slump, track Wall Street
- The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.
17 Mar 2021
Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, as weaker commodity prices will likely weigh on the benchmark and tracking a fall on Wall Street as participants await the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.
