Australia shares set to open lower on commodity slump, track Wall Street

Australian shares are poised to open lower on Wednesday, as weaker commodity prices will likely weigh on the benchmark and tracking a fall on Wall Street as participants await the result of a US Federal Reserve policy meeting.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 24.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.8% higher on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.4% in early trade.