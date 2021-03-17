ANL 32.74 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.4%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.75 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (5.38%)
BOP 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.34%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.31%)
FFBL 27.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.73%)
FFL 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.95%)
HASCOL 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.66%)
HUBC 84.05 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.66%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.76 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
MLCF 46.34 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.96%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.78%)
PIBTL 10.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.51%)
POWER 9.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
PPL 88.70 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.72%)
PRL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.36%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 41.00 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.3%)
TRG 146.60 Increased By ▲ 7.95 (5.73%)
UNITY 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.31%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,886 Increased By ▲ 77.09 (1.6%)
BR30 25,218 Increased By ▲ 572.14 (2.32%)
KSE100 45,399 Increased By ▲ 541.61 (1.21%)
KSE30 18,876 Increased By ▲ 248.4 (1.33%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Palm oil may stabilize around 3,895 ringgit and rise

  • On the daily chart, the drop is regarded as a pullback towards the Jan. 6 high of 3,884 ringgit. The uptrend remains steady.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may stabilize around a support at 3,895 ringgit per tonne, and bounce towards a zone of 3,965-4,052 ringgit.

The support is provided by the 50% retracement of the uptrend from 3,598 ringgit to 4,192 ringgit. It is strengthened by another support established by the narrow congestion area forming between March 8 and March 10.

Chances are the current fall may temporarily end around 3,895 ringgit.

A further drop below this level may be limited to 3,825 ringgit.

On the daily chart, the drop is regarded as a pullback towards the Jan. 6 high of 3,884 ringgit. The uptrend remains steady.

It is riding on a wave C from 2,691 ringgit, which is capable of travelling into 4,301-4,576 ringgit range.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

