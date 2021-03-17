ANL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.91%)
ASC 14.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.7%)
ASL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 93.68 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (5.31%)
BOP 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.67%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (6.79%)
DGKC 126.00 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.16%)
EPCL 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
FCCL 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.62%)
FFBL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.36%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.82%)
HASCOL 9.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.3%)
HUBC 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.01%)
JSCL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (6.45%)
KAPCO 42.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
KEL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
MLCF 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
PAEL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.75%)
PIBTL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.94%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
PPL 88.84 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (1.88%)
PRL 24.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.49%)
PTC 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.65%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.68%)
SNGP 40.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3.15%)
TRG 146.44 Increased By ▲ 7.79 (5.62%)
UNITY 31.05 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.64%)
WTL 1.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,882 Increased By ▲ 72.37 (1.5%)
BR30 25,192 Increased By ▲ 545.86 (2.21%)
KSE100 45,354 Increased By ▲ 497.42 (1.11%)
KSE30 18,863 Increased By ▲ 234.64 (1.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold holds below 2-week high as investors await Fed decision

  • Palladium jumped about 5% and scaled to a one-year high of $2,520.31 in the preceding session.
Reuters 17 Mar 2021

Gold prices steadied below last session's two-week high on Wednesday as the dollar stood firm, with investors eyeing the outcome of the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting for its outlook on economy.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was little changed at $1,730.82 per ounce by 0127 GMT, having risen to $1,740.90 in the last session, its highest since March 1.

US gold futures fell about 0.1% to $1,729.60 per ounce.

A spate of volatility in money markets has stoked speculation that the US central bank may be forced into a technical adjustment to the levers controlling its benchmark interest rate to ensure that it does not fall too low, but few expect it to act on the matter at this week's meeting.

Asian stocks were set to open mostly lower following a sell-off in US stocks.

US retail sales fell more than expected in February amid cold weather across the country, but a rebound is likely as the government disburses another round of pandemic relief money.

Nornickel, the world's largest palladium producer and a leading nickel producer, expects its 2021 nickel, copper, platinum and palladium output to fall 15%-20% short of original outlook due to waterlogging at two Siberian mines.

Palladium jumped about 5% and scaled to a one-year high of $2,520.31 in the preceding session.

One of the world's biggest gold refiners said on Tuesday it had developed a way to quickly confirm where gold had been mined, potentially stopping illegal gold from entering supply chains.

Silver fell 0.7% to $25.77, platinum slid 0.5% to $1,206 and alladium slipped 0.2% to $2,494.05.

Gold Gold Prices palladium Silver Platinum Spot gold Goldman Nornickel

Gold holds below 2-week high as investors await Fed decision

PM Imran Khan inaugurates Pakistan's first-ever national security dialogue

Fazl tells Nawaz to return to Pakistan for taking forward anti-govt movement

Pakistan reports 61 deaths in 24 hours

Supreme Court sets aside SHC's decision of granting bail to Agha Siraj Durrani

S&P affirms US debt rating at AA+

Govt says USC getting pretty close to breakeven

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters