Mar 17, 2021
Pakistan

Alvi for strengthening relations with Bangladesh

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for improving commercial and cultural relations with Bangladesh.

He said Pakistan highly values its ties with Bangladesh and wanted to further expand cooperation by using the existing bilateral mechanisms, including political consultations at foreign secretary level and joint economic commission.

The president made these remarks while talking to the Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday.

The president asked the high commissioner to work for improving business-to-business cooperation and people-to-people contacts for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

He urged the need to enhance bilateral cultural and political exchanges as well as increase cooperation in the field of sports to further cement cooperation between the two sides.

