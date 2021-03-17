ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
Pakistan

Nisar Khuhro’s plea: SHC serves notices on NAB officials, others

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday served notices on the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials and others in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s plea seeking removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Nisar Khuhro had moved a petition in the SHC seeking the removal of his name from the no-fly list and stated in the petition that he wanted to depart to meet his family in the United States as his wife and children had contracted coronavirus.

The federal government had placed his name on the basis of an ongoing inquiry of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which he said was an act of political vengeance, stated the petition.

The PPP leader pleaded with the court to order the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to remove his name from the ECL.

The SHC after issuing notices sought response until March 24 on Khuhro’s plea.

Meanwhile, police officials submitted before the Sindh High Court (SHC) the progress report on the probe into the toxic gas spread in Keamari when the court took up the hearing of the case related to deaths after the spread of hazardous gas in Karachi’s Keamari area.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar asked the police department to provide details of the probe into the incident.

Following the court order, police officials submitted a progress report. The court directed the police to record testimonies of relatives of the deceased people in order to ascertain the facts.

Justice Mazhar remarked that it is the responsibility of the police department to spot the responsible but no one has been declared responsible for the incident so far.

Later, the SHC adjourned the hearing and summoned another progress report from the police officials.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

