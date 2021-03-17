Noble Group and HabibMetro Bank enter into strategic financing alliance

KARACHI: Noble Group and HabibMetro Bank have entered into a strategic financing alliance for offering home financing facility to customers of Sohni Saiban.

The MoU allows customers to make the payment with ease and avail the financing for easy installments at special rate for up to 25 years. Sohni Saiban prices are starting from Rs 5.7 million and falls under the scheme of ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ where customers can avail low markup housing financing at the rate of 7 percent for 1st 5 years.

NOBLE Group has delivered 18 successful projects and now presents ‘Sohni Saiban’ with all modern amenities located at Scheme 33, adjacent to Khan Sahab restaurant. The project has beautifully landscaped garden for each block which provides an open recreation area, walking track, play area for children & family to enjoy the evening with your loved ones. Besides this we have also included a Sauna, Gym, indoor games room, and squash courts so that residents of all ages can enjoy. The project had been dully approved by all relevant authorities.

This agreement was signed in the presence of Zuhair Naqvi (CEO), Farrukh Naseem (COO), and Muhammad Ibrahim (CFO) from Noble Group and Mohammad Khan – Head Islamic Banking, Ahmed Shah Khattak – Head of Products and Fahad Manzoor – Product Head Mortgages from HabibMetro Bank.—PR

