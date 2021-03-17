ANL 31.99 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (6.17%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.85%)
AVN 88.96 Increased By ▲ 6.20 (7.49%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-2.31%)
EPCL 48.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.02%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 21.39 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.85%)
KAPCO 42.40 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (2.86%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (4.52%)
MLCF 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.37%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.67%)
POWER 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.26%)
PPL 87.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.91%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.44%)
TRG 138.65 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.25 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5.95%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,809 Increased By ▲ 7.1 (0.15%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.03 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,857 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.04%)
KSE30 18,628 Increased By ▲ 30.74 (0.17%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,656
6124hr
Pakistan Cases
612,315
235124hr
Sindh
261,823
Punjab
189,362
Balochistan
19,247
Islamabad
48,938
KPK
76,819
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

P&G commits bold actions for gender equality

KARACHI: With an aim to propel gender equality in Pakistan, P&G Pakistan announced new declarations at the third...
17 Mar 2021

KARACHI: With an aim to propel gender equality in Pakistan, P&G Pakistan announced new declarations at the third annual summit of #WeSeeEqual. Hosted virtually, the event saw distinguished advocates and personalities from the media and private sector come together to address the challenges of gender and women’s equality in Pakistan, to mark the beginning of the global Equality & Inclusion month.

Built on the theme ‘Social Trends & Gender Norms’, the event brought together leading local voices on Gender Equality to challenge the current discourse and commit to the actions needed for progress. P&G Pakistan’s CEO & Senior Vice President, Sami Ahmed, announced that P&G Pakistan will be implementing ‘Share the Care’, a new parental leave policy that was recently announced globally. Under the ‘Share the Care’ programme, all new fathers will be entitled to a minimum of 8 weeks’ fully paid leave. This will have a wide range of benefits that can improve development outcomes, including health and economic benefits to the mother, more equitable division of household labor and increased child bonding.

Speaking on the occasion, Sami Ahmed said: “Under the banner of #WeSeeEqual, we reaffirm our commitment with the aim of improving the society, celebrating and embracing both women and men to create a more equal, world inside and outside of P&G. We have made great progress on gender equality in the country with a number of initiatives that are running successfully to progress women’s economic empowerment and equality, in education, in the home and in the workplace. At P&G, we will keep using the voice of our company to spark and motivate actions on issues that matter.”

The acknowledgement of societal and family challenges, the importance of equality-based policies, the recognition of stereotypical expectations of men, and the role of advertising and media in changing bias were some of the topics discussed in the panel, which was moderated by celebrity activist and TV show host, Sidra Iqbal. To inspire the audience, the event brought together Sultana Siddiqui, Founder & President HUM Network Ltd., Sarim Sheikh, COO Offshore Wind GE Global, Maria Siddiqui, CFO P&G Pakistan, Sadia Dada Chief Communications & Marketing Officer and Muniba Mazari, Motivational Speaker and Pakistan’s First Goodwill Ambassador to UNWomen Pakistan to share their experiences and insights to challenge rigid gender roles and empower both men and women.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

P&G Pakistan P&G gender equality

P&G commits bold actions for gender equality

Protocol on amendments to Pakistan-Russia IGA on NSGP project approved

PM for putting in place ‘track, trace system’ to counter tax evasion

Industry in SEZs: FBR barred from withdrawing tax exemptions

Jul-Jan LSMI output up 7.85pc YoY

Britain’s NatWest bank faces money laundering charges

NA-75: PTI’s plea rejected by SC

ECP dismisses PPP’s petition against PM

Differences over resignation en bloc option beset PDM

DHA Quetta granted leave to appeal, BHC judgement suspended

Banks told: No paper-based submission of forex cases by June

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.