‘No women inclusion, no prosperous Thar’

Recorder Report 17 Mar 2021

HYDERABAD: Economic development and prosperity of the most underdeveloped district Tharparkar cannot be achieved until the women of the region are provided with equal livelihood and income generation opportunities.

Gross Domestic Products (GDP) and overall economic growth without active women participation have no value.

This was said by Tharparkar Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nawaz Soho. He was delivering a keynote speech during the Thari Women Award ceremony organized by Thar Foundation and Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) here on Monday.

The ceremony was organized to recognize the contribution of women of Thar in different spheres of life. The women who received the women empowerment awards were a Lady Health Worker Supervisor Khimya, Manjoo Bai Kolhi, Shakutla, ex-counsellors Hina Kolhi and Veenti Bheel, RO Plant operators of Thar Foundation, Amboo Bai and Jeema, dumping truck drivers of SECMC Vijay Laxmi, Bhagwanti and Jay Paradha, teachers of Govt Girls High School Islamkot Ayesha, Cheena and Sandhya, and teachers at Thar Foundation Schools.

Prior to the award ceremony, schoolgirls presented tableaus and speeches on women empowerment and the contribution of women in society.

SECMC and TF CEO Syed Abul Fazal Rizvi said it was a daunting task to onboard Thari unskilled women of a rural setting to become trained industrialized dump truck drivers and RO plant operators. But, he added, the determination and will to bring them on board paid off.

Ghulam Nabi Sahar, District Education Officer, Syeda Sabeen Shah, Manager Education Thar Foundation, Kuldeep Parwani, president Traders Association, Dr Shankar Wankwani, civil society representative, Abdul Ghani Bajeer, president Press Club Islamkot, and others also spoke on the occasion. Kamlesh Pagarani and Rashna Zameer moderated the session.

