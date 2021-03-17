Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
17 Mar 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 86.65 87.53 86.12 86.92 13:19 86.92 0.20 9424 86.72
Mar 16
Jul'21 87.69 88.50 87.14 87.91 13:19 87.91 0.15 5411 87.76
Mar 16
Oct'21 83.94 84.26 83.94 84.26 13:15 84.26 0.10 1 84.16
Mar 16
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.