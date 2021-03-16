World
Turkey's Erdogan says Saudi Arabia wants to buy armed UAVs
- Ties between Turkey and Saudi Arabia have been strained since the journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
16 Mar 2021
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Saudi Arabia has requested to buy armed unmanned aerial vehicles from Ankara.
