ANL 31.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (5.81%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.01%)
AVN 87.80 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (6.09%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.19%)
DGKC 124.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-2.27%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.58%)
FFBL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.34%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.28%)
HUBC 83.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.91 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.5%)
KAPCO 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.38%)
KEL 4.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.35%)
PAEL 33.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.68%)
PRL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-2.42%)
PTC 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.27%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-2.85%)
TRG 138.45 Increased By ▲ 9.47 (7.34%)
UNITY 29.97 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.97%)
WTL 1.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.13%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0%)
BR30 24,665 Increased By ▲ 101.75 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,771 Decreased By ▼ -67.9 (-0.15%)
KSE30 18,590 Decreased By ▼ -7.38 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Dalian iron ore gains over 4%, coking coal futures jump

  • Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China plunged by $10 to $164 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.
Reuters 16 Mar 2021

BEIJING: Benchmark iron ore futures in China gained over 4% on Tuesday, clawing back losses as the market tried to narrow the spread between spot and futures prices, while Tangshan lifting a smog alert also fuelled sentiment.

The most-traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for May delivery, rose 3.3% to 1,064 yuan ($163.74) per tonne as of 0330 GMT. As of Monday, the contract had fallen nearly 12% from March 4.

"Traders usually narrow basis between spot and futures prices ahead of delivery," said Tang Binghua, an analyst with Founder CIFCO Futures in Beijing.

"The fluctuation is normal after drops, but fundamentals for iron ore are not changed," Tang said, adding that China's steel output cut plan brings uncertainty to contracts in the second half of the year.

Meanwhile, top steelmaking city Tangshan lifted its second-level smog alert on Monday afternoon. Restrictions on steelmakers' production have not been totally eased yet, but Tang said he expects restocking demand at mills.

Spot prices of iron ore with 62% iron content for delivery to China plunged by $10 to $164 a tonne on Monday, according to SteelHome consultancy.

Other steelmaking ingredients also gained.

Coking coal futures on the Dalian bourse increased 3.1% to 1,541 yuan a tonne.

Coke futures inched up 0.7% to 2,255 yuan a tonne.

