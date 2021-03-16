ANL 31.70 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (5.21%)
ASC 14.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.92%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.41%)
AVN 87.81 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (6.1%)
BOP 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
BYCO 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.3%)
DGKC 124.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.70 (-2.12%)
EPCL 49.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.01%)
FCCL 22.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.06%)
FFBL 27.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.31%)
FFL 14.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-2.11%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.77%)
JSCL 20.96 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.75%)
KAPCO 42.23 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.45%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.26%)
PAEL 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.16%)
PIBTL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.76%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PPL 87.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.35%)
PRL 23.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.71%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
SILK 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
SNGP 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.73%)
TRG 138.40 Increased By ▲ 9.42 (7.3%)
UNITY 29.96 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (4.94%)
WTL 1.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.42%)
BR100 4,803 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (0.02%)
BR30 24,669 Increased By ▲ 105.26 (0.43%)
KSE100 44,788 Decreased By ▼ -50.87 (-0.11%)
KSE30 18,596 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Palm oil may drop into 3,959-4,008 ringgit range

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

SINGAPORE: Palm oil may drop into a range of 3,959-4,008 ringgit to 4,048 ringgit per tonne, as it has left a rising channel.

The big gap forming on Tuesday was due to the spread between the May and the June contracts.

Technically, the gap has a strong bearish indication that the uptrend from 3,598 ringgit has reversed.

The current correction could be similar to the one from the March 1 high of 3,819 ringgit, to extend towards 3,959 ringgit.

Signals on the chart of the June contract also suggest a drop, as confiremd by the bearish divergence on the hourly RSI and an exhaustion gap forming on March 12.

The drop is regarded as a pullback towards the Jan. 6 high of 3,884 ringgit on the daily chart. This pullback may end around 3,938 ringgit.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

Wheat Corn soyabean Oil Palm

