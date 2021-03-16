Markets
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking stronger Wall Street
- New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.
16 Mar 2021
Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking a stronger Wall Street and in the afterglow of robust economic data from top trading partner China, while investors also await the minutes of the domestic central bank's policy meeting.
The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking stronger Wall Street
