ANL 31.93 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (5.97%)
ASC 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.85%)
ASL 24.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.97%)
AVN 88.06 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (6.4%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
BYCO 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.87%)
DGKC 124.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-2.2%)
EPCL 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.03%)
FCCL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.8%)
FFBL 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HASCOL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.69%)
HUBC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.51%)
JSCL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.45%)
KAPCO 42.18 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.33%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (5.48%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-3.26%)
PAEL 33.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.6%)
PIBTL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.23%)
POWER 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 87.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.74%)
PRL 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.46%)
PTC 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.15%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.71%)
SNGP 39.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-3.02%)
TRG 138.50 Increased By ▲ 9.52 (7.38%)
UNITY 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.38%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 4,801 Decreased By ▼ -1.48 (-0.03%)
BR30 24,646 Increased By ▲ 82.07 (0.33%)
KSE100 44,777 Decreased By ▼ -62.45 (-0.14%)
KSE30 18,595 Decreased By ▼ -2.76 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Australia shares likely to open higher tracking stronger Wall Street

Reuters 16 Mar 2021

Australian shares are set to open slightly higher on Tuesday, tracking a stronger Wall Street and in the afterglow of robust economic data from top trading partner China, while investors also await the minutes of the domestic central bank's policy meeting.

The local share price index futures rose 0.4%, a 31-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

