Stolen wheat: Rs80m recovered from food supervisor

Recorder Report Updated 16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Anti-Corruption department has recovered Rs. 80 million from the food supervisor, who was alleged to steal over 34,000 sacks of wheat.

According to the officials, this was the first time in the history of anti-corruption Sindh that the recovery was made possible from a provincial government official. The food supervisor, namely Manthar Ali Nonari, was alleged of stealing more than 34,000 sacks of wheat, valuing Rs. 86.75 million.

After the commencement of operations by the anti-corruption Sindh, the accused Manthar Ali Nonari has submitted challans of Rs. 80 million to the district food control department; they said and added that the department had calculated the deposited amount at the official rate. They said that the amount of the fine was more than Rs. 14.778 million and added that the accused immediately returned the money to avoid trial and arrest. However, the department has decided to take legal action against the food supervisor.

Needless to say, the district food controller for Larkana district, through his written communication, reported that millions of rupees worth of wheat had been missing from five centers.

From the Wagon Road wheat warehouse, the wheat worth Rs. 47.5 million was stolen. Similarly wheat worth Rs 7.5 million from Badai and Dokri; and over Rs 80 million worth wheat was stolen from Naudero and Rato Dero.

Consequently, the cases were registered against all the officials involved in this wheat stolen case, and the raids are being carried out to nab the accused persons.

