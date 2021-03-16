22 illegal sawing machines confiscated

LAHORE: The Punjab forest department after expiry of deadline given to sawmills situated within the two kilometers of Changa Manga Forest Park has taken 22 sawing machines into custody while sealed 10 shops to stop the pilferage of woods and illegal cutting of trees.

The forest department has decided to carryout crackdown against sawmills situated within two kilometers radius of Changa Manga Forest Park in violations of the law. During the first phase on Monday, 22 sawing machines were taken into custody by the department besides sealing 10 other shops.

According to the department, sawmills owners were thrice warned through notices to stop their business but they showed an indifferent attitude and did not uprooted their saw machines.

The department said that as per law sawmills cannot be installed within eight kilometers radius of any forest park.

A spokesman of the department said that during next phase, action would be taken against sawmills situated within five kilometers radius. He warned the sawmill owners to remove their gadgets voluntarily or face crackdown which include confiscation of machines and sealing of shops.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021