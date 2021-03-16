ANL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.23%)
SZABIST holds virtual career fair

16 Mar 2021

KARACHI: SZABIST Karachi campus “Virtual Career Fair” was held from 2nd-12th March 2021 organized by the Executive Development Centre (EDC).

Keeping in view the current pandemic situation the senior management at SZABIST has decided to conduct the Career Fair via E-portal. More than 50 leading companies participated in this virtual event.

Some of the prominent names include Philip Morris, ICI Pakistan, Puma Energy, KPMG, Shan Foods, Jaffer Brothers, Faysal Bank, Meezan Bank, Group M, National Foods, Careem, Cambridge Garment Industries, AGP Pharma and Alkaram Textile Mills Ltd. —PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

