ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,595
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
609,964
251124hr
Sindh
261,582
Punjab
188,225
Balochistan
19,233
Islamabad
48,495
KPK
76,379
Maryam again proved PML-N following anti-state narrative: Firdous

Recorder Report 16 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to CM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that by supporting Javaid Latif’s recent statement against the country, Maryam Safdar has again proved that the anti-state narrative is the policy of the PML-N.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Special Assistant said they will not allow anyone to speak against the country; “the PML-N is not a party representing the legacy of the founding father, which is led by a corrupt group”.

“Courts do not grant bail to criminals to indulge in questionable behavior. Maryam Safdar believes that she is above the law, but she should remember that she is the daughter of a convicted criminal who is involved in heinous crimes of corruption and money laundering. She is upset after Bilawal has politically deceived her and now she is unable to decide about the future course of action,” she said.

She strongly condemned the act of throwing eggs and ink on Shahbaz Gill and said that hooliganism and attacking political opponents is the policy of the ‘goon-League’. She emphasized that Maryam Safdar is sponsoring a policy of attacking institutions and individuals.

Talking about the Punjab Rozgar Scheme, she said that the Punjab government has started distributing easy loans and initially 400 applicants are given Rs 180 million. “Under the scheme, the applicants can apply for a loan ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 10 million for setting up their businesses. The men, women and transgender community can also benefit from this scheme,” she added.

The SACM emphasized that this is a milestone initiative of the government to overcome unemployment by creating business opportunities for the needy. She maintained that public-friendly policies of the PTI government are benefitting the needy while rendering the opposition politically-unemployed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

