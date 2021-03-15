Markets
UAE listed companies must have at least one female board member
- The move, an amendment of a previous decision by the authority's board, is "in the context of keenness to empower Emirati women and encourage them to play a greater role in the boards of directors of listed companies," the SCA said in a statement on Sunday.
Updated 15 Mar 2021
DUBAI: Listed companies in the United Arab Emirates must have at least one woman on their board of directors, the Securities and Commodities Authority said.
The move, an amendment of a previous decision by the authority's board, is "in the context of keenness to empower Emirati women and encourage them to play a greater role in the boards of directors of listed companies," the SCA said in a statement on Sunday.
Women sit on the boards of 28 of the 110 listed companies in the UAE, but only make up 3.5% of all board positions, according to Aurora50, a UAE-based social enterprise working towards increasing female representation on boards.
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls
UAE listed companies must have at least one female board member
COAS lauds troops’ professionalism, training standards during field area visit
Pakistan among largest major arms importer in Asia: SIPRI
Women financial inclusion vital for economic growth, stresses SBP Baqir
Sindh also imposes restrictions as COVID-19’s third wave hits the province
Iran's Zarif says time running out for US to revive nuclear deal
COVID-19 vaccination registration for 50, above to begin in 10 days: Asad Umar
Top US officials head to Asia to boost alliances in first foreign trip
Bitcoin takes breather after retreat from record near $62,000
COVID-19 spread: Smart lockdown imposed in more areas of Lahore, Sialkot and Rawalpindi
Pakistan joins OIC in observing first ever ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'
Read more stories
Comments