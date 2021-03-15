ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
PTI demands Chief Election Commissioner's resignation, says ECP failed to hold fair Senate polls

  • Shafqat says it was the responsibility of the ECP to curb corrupt practices in Senate elections but it did not fulfil its duty
  • The ECP should collectively resign and a new commission should be made which enjoys the trust of all parties: Minister
Fahad Zulfikar 15 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has demanded of the Chief Election Commissioner to resign over his failure to conduct Senate elections in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz and Minister for Science and technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday, Shafqat said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has miserably failed to ensure fair polls during the recent Senate voting.

He added, "This is the sole reason why the prime minister wanted to hold the Senate elections through open ballot."

He pointed out that the government had told the ECP to implement a system to curb corrupt practices. "To ensure transparent elections are held is the responsibility of the election commission. This responsibility was not fulfilled," he remarked. He stated that after the Senate polls, the PTI has lost confidence in the ECP.

The education minister demanded of the authorities concerned to disband ECP as it had failed to meet up to the standards required of it. "The ECP should collectively resign and a new commission should be made which enjoys the trust of all parties," he said.

Earlier, the ECP submitted a written reply in Supreme Court on Daska election case, stating that the Punjab government made NA-75 Daska by-election ‘controversial’ by appointing officers of its own choice.

The commission said that government officials, and political representatives violated the code of conduct.

The ECP mentioned in its plea that the district administration had failed to control the law and order situation which led to violence on Election Day.

PTI Election Commission of Pakistan SENATE POLLS Chief Election Commissioner corrupt practices Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood resignation demanded failure to hold transparent elections disband ECP

