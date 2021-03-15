ANL 30.13 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.84%)
ASC 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.13%)
ASL 24.90 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (5.6%)
AVN 82.76 Increased By ▲ 5.76 (7.48%)
BOP 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (10.07%)
DGKC 127.50 Increased By ▲ 5.00 (4.08%)
EPCL 49.50 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (5.77%)
FCCL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.62%)
FFBL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (6.35%)
FFL 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.21%)
HASCOL 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (6.67%)
HUBC 85.62 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.85%)
HUMNL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (11.9%)
JSCL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (8.11%)
KAPCO 41.22 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (5.8%)
KEL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.36%)
LOTCHEM 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.36%)
MLCF 47.50 Increased By ▲ 3.20 (7.22%)
PAEL 34.35 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (8.02%)
PIBTL 10.78 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.16%)
POWER 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.48%)
PPL 88.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.73%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (8.69%)
PTC 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.6%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 2.93 (7.76%)
TRG 128.98 Increased By ▲ 10.48 (8.84%)
UNITY 28.55 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (8.97%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (14.63%)
BR100 4,802 Increased By ▲ 160.67 (3.46%)
BR30 24,564 Increased By ▲ 1145.07 (4.89%)
KSE100 44,839 Increased By ▲ 1051.11 (2.4%)
KSE30 18,597 Increased By ▲ 447.91 (2.47%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
Tokyo's Nikkei index closes marginally up

  • "But many players were on the sidelines ahead of policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week," Horiuchi told AFP.
AFP 15 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed marginally higher on Monday in sluggish trade, with eyes on central bank meetings this week.

The Nikkei 225 index rose 0.17 percent, or 49.14 points, to 29,766.97, advancing for a fifth straight session.

The broader Topix index was up 0.91 percent, or 17.67 points, at 1,968.73.

"Investors remained positive with growing confidence that the US economy is on track to a steady recovery," said Toshikazu Horiuchi, a broker at IwaiCosmo Securities.

A weak yen, which is good for Japanese exporters, also supported buying sentiment, brokers said.

The dollar fetched 109.27 yen in Asian afternoon trade, against 109.00 yen in New York late Friday.

"But many players were on the sidelines ahead of policy meetings of the Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan later this week," Horiuchi told AFP.

In Tokyo, e-commerce giant Rakuten soared 24.09 percent to 1,545 yen and Japan Post gained 2.48 percent to 1.051 yen after the two firms agreed to form a capital alliance.

Automakers were among winners. Toyota jumped 2.39 percent to 8,340 yen as Nissan gained 1.56 percent to 615 yen, with Honda up 3.10 percent at 3,320 yen.

Nintendo rallied 1.59 percent to 61,620 yen and Sony rose 0.61 percent to 11,400 yen but SoftBank Group lost 2.49 percent to 10,370 yen on profit-taking.

