China sells 2.3mn tonnes of wheat from state reserves
15 Mar 2021
BEIJING: China sold 2.26 million tonnes of wheat, or 56% of the total offer, at an auction of state reserves last week, the National Grain Trade Center said in a statement on Monday.
The volume sold, at an average price of 2,376 yuan ($365.30) per tonne, rose from the prior week on strong demand from manufacturers of animal feed who are using the grain as a replacement for pricey corn.
The table below shows the volume of wheat sold at weekly auctions from China's state reserves since June 22 last year.
