World
Hospital in Myanmar's Yangon received 34 bodies after Sunday violence
- A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces.
15 Mar 2021
A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar's Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.
A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.
