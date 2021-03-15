ANL 27.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-3.75%)
ASC 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
ASL 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (7.18%)
AVN 77.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.66%)
BOP 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.35%)
BYCO 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.89%)
DGKC 122.50 Increased By ▲ 7.00 (6.06%)
EPCL 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.98%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.14%)
FFBL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.75%)
FFL 14.34 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.29%)
HASCOL 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
HUBC 83.25 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.03%)
HUMNL 6.05 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.31%)
JSCL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-7.5%)
KAPCO 38.96 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (4.59%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.65%)
LOTCHEM 13.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.48%)
MLCF 44.30 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (4.6%)
PAEL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.95%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.95%)
PPL 86.50 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.41%)
PRL 22.44 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (4.66%)
PTC 8.12 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.37%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.56%)
SNGP 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.56%)
TRG 118.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.52%)
UNITY 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.6%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (6.03%)
BR100 4,642 Increased By ▲ 98.41 (2.17%)
BR30 23,419 Increased By ▲ 506.47 (2.21%)
KSE100 43,788 Increased By ▲ 1008.32 (2.36%)
KSE30 18,149 Increased By ▲ 288.17 (1.61%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,537
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
607,453
225324hr
Sindh
261,411
Punjab
186,659
Balochistan
19,220
Islamabad
48,081
KPK
76,104
In turning point for Kuroda, BOJ may phase out asset-buying goal

  • The central bank is also likely to clarify how much it will allow bond yields to deviate from its 0% target, and consider steps to address the side effects of negative interest rates.
AFP 15 Mar 2021

TOKYO: The Bank of Japan may phase out a numerical target for its risky asset buying at a policy review on Friday, highlighting the rising cost of prolonged easing and marking a turning point for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's massive stimulus programme.

The central bank is also likely to clarify how much it will allow bond yields to deviate from its 0% target, and consider steps to address the side effects of negative interest rates.

The accumulating cost of Kuroda's eight-year experiment to fire up inflation, while battling economic headwinds from the COVID-19 pandemic with a dwindling tool-kit, have raised questions about the sustainability of the BOJ's easing policy.

"The BOJ's current framework is a patchwork of measures taken in the past eight years. It's ideal to clear some of them up," said former BOJ executive Shigenori Shiratsuka.

"But that's probably something too ambitious for the BOJ to embark on at the March review."

The BOJ's review has drawn the close attention of markets as global recovery hopes push up bond yields in many economies including in Japan, challenging the BOJ's efforts to cap 10-year yields at zero under its yield curve control (YCC) policy.

The findings of its review will be announced after a two-day policy meeting ending on Friday, where the BOJ is widely expected to keep its interest rate targets unchanged.

COMMUNICATION CHALLENGE

With its massive buying drawing criticism for distorting markets, the BOJ will make its purchases of exchange-traded funds (ETF) similar to currency intervention: stepping in only when a shock event triggers market turbulence, according to sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking.

That would mean watering down, or removing one of its two pledges on ETFs - to buy them at an annual pace of 6 trillion yen ($55 billion) and by up to 12 trillion yen.

Sources say the BOJ will not want to give the impression it is dialing back stimulus even if it was tapering.

This is no easy task even for Kuroda who, as Japan's former top currency diplomat, was known for his skills in swaying yen moves with verbal warnings.

The review will also debate ways to breathe life back to a bond market made dormant by the BOJ's dominance. The challenge will be to signal to markets the BOJ will allow yields to move more - but not rise too much and hurt a fragile economy.

The conflicting goals had led to mixed messages by Kuroda and his deputy, Masayoshi Amamiya, that left investors second guessing the BOJ's intentions.

The BOJ has said any tweaks it makes at the review will be more a fine-tuning of its tools than an overhaul of YCC.

"It's unlikely the BOJ can come up with an outcome that has a substantial impact on the economy and markets," said former BOJ deputy governor Hirohide Yamaguchi.

"The review will probably be just a show of gesture that it's doing 'something' to address the cost."

Bank of Japan COVID 19 pandemic Governor Haruhiko Kuroda Masayoshi Amamiya Hirohide Yamaguchi BOJ executive Shigenori Shiratsuka

