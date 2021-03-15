Markets
Australia shares set to open flat as stimulus boost fades
- The benchmark rose 0.8% on Friday.
15 Mar 2021
Australian shares are set to open flat on Monday, as excitement surrounding further stimulus and a jobs recovery in the United States fades, and as weaker iron ore prices likely weigh on miners.
The local share price index futures fell 0.04%, a 0.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close.
New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.
